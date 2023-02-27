- Advertisement -

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has announced his intention to contest in the upcoming NDC primaries as a Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

The actor in 2020 contested for the seat on the ticket of the opposition NDC during the General elections but lost by a narrow margin to the NPP parliamentary candidate Lydia Alhassan.

After losing the elections, the actor started visiting the Volta region more which resulted in rumours suggesting that he was planning on contesting as MP in the Volta Region.

Also Read: He looks like Mahama – John Dumelo’s new look causes stir online

According to the rumours, Ayawaso West Wuogon was just to introduce him because his real job is in the Volta Region where he hails from.

Announcing his intention to contest again, he revealed that after consultation with various stakeholders, he has decided to once again represent the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

He posted: “After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming Still IDey4you.”

Also Read: You can use shea butter if you can’t buy cooking oil – John Dumelo

See his post below:

After an extensive consultation with my God, my family and our party faithfuls in Ayawaso West Wuogon! This’s the second coming. #Still IDey4you. pic.twitter.com/z58kvmmPO7 — Farmer John (@johndumelo) February 26, 2023

John Dumelo would go face-to-face with his colleague Fred Nuamah in the upcoming primaries on who to represent the NDC in the 2024 election for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Read More: Ghana will win the World Cup — John Dumelo boldly states despite Black Stars loss