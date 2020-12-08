John Dumelo demands recount of Ayawaso West Waguon votes

- Advertisement -

The NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has demanded a recount of votes cast at the constituency.

In a statement released by the actor turned politician, John Dumelo demanded a recount from the District Electoral Officer at Ayawaso West Wuogon.

SEE ALSO: John Dumelo is very matured – Lydia Alhassan praises John Dumelo after winning Ayawaso West Wuogon seat

He cited an alleged instant when he believes his votes were swapped with that of the NPP representative, Madam Lydia.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

John Dumelo demands for request

John Dumelo faced off in a fierce competition with the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan which got the whole country talking and wishing to witness the who will become victorious.

SEE ALSO: Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

At the end of the count, Madam Lydia Alhssan pulled 39,851 votes against John Dumelo’s 37,778 votes winning the election soundly to represent the residents of Ayawaso West Wuogon.