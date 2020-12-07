- Advertisement -

Following news that John Dumelo is near to losing the Ayawaso West Parliamentary seat to his political rival and incumbent MP Maa Lydia, he has finally mustered the courage to speak.

According to him, he’s very anxious as vote counting is still in session, however, he is confident of victory.

“..it’s a bit of anxiety but I know that at the end of the day I’d emerge victoriously…” These are the words of NDC Parliamentary Candidate after he was asked in quick chitchat with a reporter.

His statements come after a video of him looking restless as results were being counted surfaced on social media a few hours ago.

The actor could be seen witnessing the counting before he finally walked out to sit somewhere to relax

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;