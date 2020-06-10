- Advertisement -

Actor, Philanthropist, and aspiring MP, John Dumelo, has begun working on dredging big gutters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, which is a major cause of flooding in the area.

The West Legon community is one of the unfortunate places in Accra that has suffered having to deal with flooding every time it rains.

John Dumelo , without been voted to be MP yet for the Vicinity made a promise to dredge the big gutters to ensure rainfalls do not bring about the flood in the area and announced the commencement of the work today the 10 of June 2020.

John Dumelo posted on his Instagram handle saying, “A few weeks ago, I visited this community in West Legon and promised I will come and start work on dredging the big gutter that causes flooding whenever it rains. I am happy to announce that we started work today.”

People are therefore impressed with his work as they believe he deserves the Ayawaso Parliamentary seat in the coming General elections. Perhaps he really “dey4them” and time sure “no dey” so he has start before lives are lost again through the floods in Accra.

