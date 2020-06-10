type here...
GhPage News John Dumelo fulfills promise to clean gutters for West Legon Residents
Source:GHPage
News

John Dumelo fulfills promise to clean gutters for West Legon Residents

John Dumelo is happy to have commenced work at West legon.

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
John-Dumelo-Ayawaso-West-Gutte-4r
John Dumelo fulfills promise to West Legon Residents
- Advertisement -

Actor, Philanthropist, and aspiring MP, John Dumelo, has begun working on dredging big gutters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, which is a major cause of flooding in the area.

Actor, Philanthropist, and aspiring MP, John Dumelo, has begun working on dredging big gutters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, which is a major cause of flooding in the area.

Also read: John Dumelo’s new campaign look ahead of election 2020 sets social media on fire

The West Legon community is one of the unfortunate places in Accra that has suffered having to deal with flooding every time it rains.

John Dumelo , without been voted to be MP yet for the Vicinity made a promise to dredge the big gutters to ensure rainfalls do not bring about the flood in the area and announced the commencement of the work today the 10 of June 2020.

Also read:John Dumelo spotted directing traffic in his constituency

John Dumelo posted on his Instagram handle saying, “A few weeks ago, I visited this community in West Legon and promised I will come and start work on dredging the big gutter that causes flooding whenever it rains. I am happy to announce that we started work today.”

People are therefore impressed with his work as they believe he deserves the Ayawaso Parliamentary seat in the coming General elections. Perhaps he really “dey4them” and time sure “no dey” so he has start before lives are lost again through the floods in Accra.

See screenshot of his announcement;

John Dumelo commences work on gutters in West Legon
Previous articleAudio of Nana Romeo asking a lady for sex before giving her loan surfaces
Next articleNigel Gaisie sleeps with ladies before leading in church services – Former Associate

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Kwabena Agyei Owusu breaks silence after his arrest by National security

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Agyei Owusu who was arrested in a Rambo-style by the National security yesterday has broken his silence.
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong is a foolish man and a dog – Mugabe fires

Qwame Benedict -
Presenter and a staunch member of the NDC Mugabe Maase have heavily descended on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon....
Read more
News

God bless you – Kevin Taylor tells Duncan Williams’ son

Qwame Benedict -
US-based Ghanaian broadcaster Kevin Taylor has applauded the last son of Archibishop Duncan Williams for calling out his father and describing him...
Read more
News

Top 10 media personalities who left Multimedia under ‘strange conditions’

RASHAD -
One of the media giants in Ghana is the Multimedia Group Ltd. The company has over the years nurtured many of the...
Read more
News

My son is sick- Duncan Williams speaks on son’s abnormal behavior

RASHAD -
Duncan Williams has finally reacted to the abnormal behavior of his son, Daniel who has been causing an uproar on social media...
Read more
News

Owusu Bempah accused of teaming up with Hot FM presenters to set up Owusu Agyei

Qwame Benedict -
The founder of Glorious Word and Power ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been accused by Power Fm presenter Oheneba Boamah Bennie...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

TODAY

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm with light rain
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
100 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
26 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong...
Read more
News

My son is sick- Duncan Williams speaks on son’s abnormal behavior

RASHAD -
Duncan Williams has finally reacted to the abnormal behavior of his son, Daniel who has been causing an uproar on social media...
Read more
Lifestyle

Duncan Williams’ son arrested after his abnormal behavior online

RASHAD -
The son of Duncan Williams, Daniel Williams has been arrested by the police in the United States after he released unpleasant videos...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News