Just give us the Dumsor timetable to plan our life – John Dumelo to Akufo Addo

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo is demanding from the Akufo Addo led administration to do the needful by releasing a timetable for Dumsor.

John Dumelo avers Ghanaians will be much comfortable by having a timetable over the current intermittent power supply so that they can plan their lives accordingly.

The 2020 National Democratic Congress(NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wougon constituency said the ruling government should just admit that the recent cut in power supply in the country is ‘dumsor’ and stop giving excuses which does not hold substance.

Apparently Energy Minister Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh rubbished the assertions that the current power challenge is dumsor. He stated in a recent interview that it is different from what happened during the administration of former President John Dramani Mahama.

John Dumelo is shocked why the Government is refusing to accept the facts on the grounds and reckons the government is just giving plenty excuses over the power situation.

“Whether it’s insufficient power generation or it’s inefficient distribution of power, dumsor is dumsor! The excuses for the power outages are becoming one too many. Don’t be shy to admit it’s Dumsor. Give us a timetable and let’s plan our lives and businesses around it. Thank you.” Dumelo posted on his Facebook page.