John Dumelo graduates from GIMPA with a degree in Public Administration

John Dumelo has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA) as pictures of him at the graduation ceremony hits the internet.

Dumelo has grabbed a degree in Public Administration as part of his quest to get into public office.



Photos of the actor turned politician with some colleagues dressed in graduation robes and hats has gone viral.

Dumelo is currently running for the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the impending December 7 polls.

Making the headlines recently was news of John Dumelo and the NPP’s Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who are both keenly contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat, dancing at a charity event.

Their great display of maturity and understanding of democracy was commended by many who chanced upon the footage.

In a much more recent story, Dumelo at a campaign rally was heard saying that he was privy to the knowledge that some people were planning on rigging the election.

Dumelo added that such people when caught would be beaten. The aspiring politician has been heavily criticised for inciting violence and putting the peace we have enjoyed in the country at risk with his statement.

Knowing that the Ayawaso West Constituency is a volatile area with cases of violence in the past, many believed Dumelo’ statement could trigger fury among electorates.