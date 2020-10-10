- Advertisement -

The current member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Lydia Alhassan has fired some shots at actor cum politician John Dumelo in her latest interview.

John Dumelo is vying for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat which is currently been occupied by the NPP after they won the bye-election after the sudden demise of Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko who is also an NPP member and the husband of Lydia Alhassan.

As the December elections approach, politicians have started their campaigns and Hon. Lydia chooses to pick on John Dumelo.

According to the MP, John Dumelo is not fit to lead the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon because he does not believe in intellectuals.

She went on to say that he constituency has 5 tertiary institutions and a number of Senior and Junior High Schools and will need someone who believes that education is a game-changer to lead them adding that when John Dumelo is voted into power the constituency which is dominated by elites will retrogress.

In January 2019 she contested and won the parliamentary seat for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

She won the 2019 Ayawaso West bye-election with 68.80 per cent of the valid votes cast while the other candidates, Kwasi Delali Brempong of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 30.52 per cent, William Kofi Dowokpor of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 0.58 and 0.10 per cent respectively.