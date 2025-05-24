John Dumelo, Keche & more cry blood as Ama Endorsed is laid

Today, May 24 was slated for the final funeral rites of the popular lady carpenter, Ama Endorsed.

According to the information gathered by Gh Page, the lady carpenter was laid to rest in Accra at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Agorwu junction, to be precise.

After being laid, all loved ones and close associates were being made to pay their last respects to the deceased.

In videos that have begun to flow across social media platforms, dignitaries and personalities such as Keche and John Dumelo, among others, pay their last respects to the lady carpenter.

As they paid their last respects, the personalities couldn’t control their tears as they questioned why Ama Endorsed could buy her ticket to the land of silence at her prime.