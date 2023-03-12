- Advertisement -

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has hit back at his long-time friend Fred Nuamha by describing him as a liar.

That was his reaction after Mr Nuamah accused him of betraying his trust after reportedly giving him the go-ahead to contest the Ayawaso West seat.

Fred Numah stated in an interview that he felt disappointed after John Dumelo, who had promised to contest the seat, made a U-turn by not sticking to his words.

“Truthfully, I am surprised about his U-turn because it was evident and crystal clear that he was not going for the Ayawaso seat anymore and rather investing in Guan/SALL. Frankly, it’s too late to step down… He gave me his blessings when I made up my mind to contest,”

“I would have rather expected him to honor his word when he said he wouldn’t contest the seat and, therefore, throw his support behind me, Fred Numah said.

John Dumelo is A sharp rebuttal has asked Ghanaians to disregard the assertions made by Fred Numah. According to him, he never gave him his blessing to contest the Aywaso West seat.

“Fred Nuamah told me he would be supporting me. I never told him I had given him my blessings. He came to my birthday, and moments thereafter, I saw his flyer. That was a stab in the back. It is a betrayal. I am sure he will lose in the primaries. Fred Nuamah does not even deserve my blessings. Politics is not a joke,” John Dumelo told Mzgee on UnitedShowbiz.

As it stands, John Dumelo and Fred Numah will be vying for the parliamentary nod to contest the 2024 elections on the ticket of the NDC.

However, the struggle for power has revealed some deep cracks in their friendship.