Actor-politician John Dumelo is set to construct a food processing factory in Guam, in his hometown constituency in the Oti Region, Ghana.

According to him, the factory will help in the processing of his ginger amongst others.

As a farmer with huge tracts of frame land, John Dumelo believes the factory would serve the farming communities in the constituency in the processing of their produce.

Announcing his plan on social media with accompanying photos, John Dumelo intimated that the objective of the factory was not only to process food but also to create 750 jobs.

The construction of a food processing factory in the Guan district has begun, expected to complete in 14months with a production capacity of 1500tons/ of ginger and other products in a yr, and create some 750 direct/indirect jobs,” John Dumeleo wrote.

John Dumelo has been making a strong case for the SALL district which does not have a constituency yet.

With his slim chances of winning the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency election in mind, will John Dumelo be considering representing the people of SALL in 2024?