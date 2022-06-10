- Advertisement -

Award winning Ghanaian decorated actor and politician, John Dumelo, has shocked alot of Ghanaians after taking to social media to unveil the girl who is his second child.

According to Dumelo, the girl has turned one year old today and he can’t hide her from the public domain anymore.

In a set of pictures that has popped online and received a lot of love reactions from social media users, John Dumelo, his wife, son and adorable daughter can be seen all dressed in white clothes.

According to reports, the little angle’s name is Mali and we are yet to know why she was kept from the public eye all this while.

The captioned attached to the heartwarming photos by John Dumelo’s wife Mrs Dumelo reads;

‘He coats me every day with a new garment of praise. He has always given me a reason to sing new songs of joy. I will forever be grateful o the King of kings. Happiest birthday my beautiful girl. Jewelry by @goldloversgh picture by @nana_gaza dress by @ramirtw hair by @redgingerforhair’

In another video, John Dumelo was also captured braiding his daughter’s hair alongside his son.

He wrote; Happy 1st birthday my daughter, my heartbeat, my soul. Daddy loves you so much!!!!!

Alot of stars including Nadia Buari, Yvonne Nelson and a host of others have taken to the comments section to congratulate John Dumelo and his wife.