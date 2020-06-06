- Advertisement -

Actor turned politician John Dumelo who is also aspiring to be voted in parliament as an MP for Ayawaso West constituency has been spotted on the street directing heavy traffic.

In a video available and sighted on social media, the popular actor was seen directing traffic at the East Legon Adjiringanor junction stretch.

The video which has since gone viral could hear a lady screaming and praising the actor/politician.

She stated, “He has done well, people should vote for him”.

Watch the video below:

The actor however covered his face but he wasn’t too fast to hide himself from the paparazzi.