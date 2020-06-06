type here...
GhPage Entertainment John Dumelo spotted directing traffic in his constituency
Entertainment

John Dumelo spotted directing traffic in his constituency

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
John-Dumelo
John Dumelo spotted directing traffic in his constituency
- Advertisement -

Actor turned politician John Dumelo who is also aspiring to be voted in parliament as an MP for Ayawaso West constituency has been spotted on the street directing heavy traffic.

In a video available and sighted on social media, the popular actor was seen directing traffic at the East Legon Adjiringanor junction stretch.

The video which has since gone viral could hear a lady screaming and praising the actor/politician.

Also Read: John Dumelo’s new campaign look ahead of election 2020 sets social media on fire

She stated, “He has done well, people should vote for him”.

Watch the video below:

The actor however covered his face but he wasn’t too fast to hide himself from the paparazzi.

Previous articleDavido exposed after lying about acquiring a house on Banana Island
Next articlePhotos of the husband of Nana Yaa Brefo surfaces on social media

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Lil Win throws fresh shades at Funny Face

Qwame Benedict -
Weeks after we all thought the beef between Funny Face and his other colleagues has ended, Lil Win has thrown another shot.
Read more
Entertainment

Photos of the husband of Nana Yaa Brefo surfaces on social media

Qwame Benedict -
Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has been making the news lately ever since her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown.
Read more
Entertainment

Charlotte Osei lands a new job as a TV presenter

Qwame Benedict -
The former chairperson of the Electoral commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei has landed a job as a presenter on EIB networks GHOne TV. 
Read more
Entertainment

Ohemaa Mercy stuck in Nigeria after cheating on husband

Qwame Benedict -
Gospel singer Ohemaa Mercy according to reports going around is currently stuck in Nigeria months after her Tehillah Concert in the country. 
Read more
Entertainment

Photo of Nana Akua Addo with Sakora and without make-up pops up

Qwame Benedict -
Nana Akua Addo who is a recognised international model has been slaying Red Carpet event across the length and breadth of the...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Akuffo-Addo for organizing memorial for George Floyd

Qwame Benedict -
Popular and controversial Afia Schwarzenegger has taken to social media to lash out at the President of the country Nana Akuffo Addo...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 6, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
78 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Sat
27 °
Sun
29 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Kennedy Agyapong’s abandoned mansion in his village surfaces on social media (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Maverick politician Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has time without number stated that he is filthy rich and has houses in almost every part...
Read more
Entertainment

10 Ghanaian celebs who look good together and some fans wish they were couples

Taylor Junior Charles -
After the chemistry celebs put on screen in entertaining you, you can't deny ever dreaming of your favorite celebrities getting together behind...
Read more
Entertainment

Popular Ghanaian pastor commits suicide over broken heart

Mr. Tabernacle -
The head pastor of Healing Prayer Camp located at Atopi Hill of Kasoa Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central...
Read more
Lifestyle

Nana Hoahi arrested by the Police on live TV

Mr. Tabernacle -
Reports that have reached Ghpage confirms the arrest of Nana Osei Bonsu Hoahi, the popular Ghanaian fast-rising musician, social media critic and...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News