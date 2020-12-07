John Dumelo trails Maa Lydia in provisional results for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Maa Lydia Seyram Alhassan has leaped ahead of John Dumelo in the race to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as the provisional results from today’s voting drops.

John Dumelo’s efforts to become the MP for the area is in shambles as results coming in from the area suggest that the incumbent MP, Maa Lydia, will retain her seat in parliament.

In one of the most keenly anticipated contests between Lydia Alhassan representing the NPP and Dumelo of the NDC, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate may have won the seat.

SEE RESULTS BELOW:

John Dumelo Lydia Alhassan

Per the results, Maa Lydia amassed 498 votes while Dumelo only had 22 voters giving him the nod.

It must be said, however, that the results from electoral votes counted are yet to be certified by the Electoral Commision of Ghana.