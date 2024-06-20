type here...
GhPagePoliticsJohn Kumah had $30 million in his bank account - Adum Bawuah
Politics

John Kumah had $30 million in his bank account – Adum Bawuah

By Qwame Benedict
Poisoning Ghanaians react to the alleged cause of John Kumah's death as reports suggest NPP bigwigs took his life

One of the founding members of the New Patriotic Party identified as Adum Bawuah has disclosed that the late finance minister John Kumah had $30 million in his account.

In an interview on TOP FM, the NPP leading member who is unhappy with the way things are happening in the country dropped a bombshell about his party members.

According to him, NDC members are corrupt but NPP members are 100 times corrupt because they are just stealing from the state.

In the interview, he alleged that when John Kumah died and they went to check his account balance, they realised that the late minister had $30 million in his account.

Adum Bawuah questioned how John Kumah could have such an amount in his account after just 3 years of working as a deputy minister.

Listen to the interview below:

John Ampontuah Kumah until his death a few months ago was the deputy finance Minister and also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu.

He was appointed as the deputy Finance Minister after President Nana Addo won the 2020 General Elections.

Source:GhPage

