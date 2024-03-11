- Advertisement -

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Computerman has stoked a fire that will be burning for the next three weeks – at least.

Following the death of John Kumah, Computerman claims things were not the same as they appeared on the surface, saying that the politician was very “wicked” whilst alive.

According to Computerman, John Kumah with the support of his wife used dubious means to acquire many lands, saying that they even tried to take his land but he did not give them that chance.

The man of God claims he last went to his land only to find out that there were soldiers on the land, who ordered him to leave the land as soon as possible.

He claims he had already had an issue with John Kumah and his wife concerning the land so he knew they were behind it, however, after reaching out to them via a phone call they denied knowing about it.

Prophet Computerman went on to say that he tried to use legal means to take what belonged to him and after storming the land with some policemen, he found out that some of the soldiers that were on the land were fake.

According to him, after questioning the fake soldiers they caught, they revealed that the late politician and his wife were behind everything.

Talking about what the deceased lawyer did to other people who owned lands, the man of God said “All the land that were available John Kumah got the owners beaten up and took the land by force. Winner’s chapel was close to where his land has her church. One day, they were having a church service when John Kumah went and used excavators to demolish the building and took over the land by force”.