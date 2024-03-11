- Advertisement -

The issue of what killed the Deputy Finance Minister who doubled as Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Kumah has been a topic of discussion ever since he died.

A throwback video of Captain Smart alleging that John Kumah was poisoned went viral a few minutes after his death.

In the video, Captain Smart was heard saying “Anyone who knows John Kumah should pick a phone to tell him that Captain Smart says he has been poisoned in Kumasi. “John Kumah had a meeting with some bigwigs. The plan was that John Kumah would become more successful so the people thought that he was getting to a level that they could not compete with him”.

He asked those who doubted him to “Pick up your phone and ask Chairman Wontumi if he did not eat the food. So when they got to know that those following John Kumah came to know that Chairman Wontumi was reacting to the news, they felt John Kumah was okay”.

Well, an autopsy report claims what killed the politician is far from food poisoning as Captain Smart among others alleged.

According to Otec FM, an autopsy report available at their news desk says that John Kumah died of ‘multiple myeloma’.