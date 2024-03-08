John Kumah kromfuo – Video of an elderly woman crying & ‘cursing’ the NPP bigwig for stealing her lands resurfaces

- Advertisement -

In July last year, John Kumah, the late Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, faced accusations of land grabbing.

In a viral video that went viral during that period, an elderly woman, believed to be in her late 60s, was filmed screaming and labelling the late deputy minister a thief.

The crying old woman alleged that John Kumah acquired her land under the pretence of a government project, but instead, he was using it for his private business.

The visibly upset woman passionately demanded the return of her land, expressing her outrage and determination to expose the deputy minister’s actions.

She repeatedly called him a thief and urged him to return the land to its rightful owners.

“I didn’t know John Kumah is a thief. He is a thief.”

“He is an MP who is a thief. He should give us our land,” – She said as she walked on the supposed land that she was accusing the now-late deputy minister of stealing.

“I can’t wait to broadcast it to everybody that John Kumah is a thief. John Kumah has stolen our land; he should give us our land,” she claimed.

Another voice heard in the video supported the woman’s claims, stating that John Kumah deceived them when he asked for the land for a government project but later used it for personal gain.

“You came to ask for the land that the government is about to put up a project here, and you are packing cars on the land. Now, you are coming to use the land for your private business.

Some people on social media have linked John Kumah’s death to the innocent tears the woman shed.

