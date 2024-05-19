John Kumah picked me from the gutters and made me who I am today- wife reveals

As part of her plans to pay her last respect to her husband, Lilian Kumah, wife of the late John Kumah has brought to the limelight how she and her husband met some years back.

In her tribute at her husband’s funeral, Lilian Kumah disclosed how John Kumah picked her from the gutters and made her who she is now.

Lilian Kumah disclosed that she had written and failed her WASSCE exams when she decided to travel to Accra to seek greener pastures.

She claims during one of the times she was roaming in Accra to make ends meet, she met her husband.

The mother of 6 claimed her life changed when she met her deceased husband, saying that she invested so much into her.

According to her, with the help of John Kumah, she wrote NOVDEC and she was able to get what she calls “B in chains”.

She noted that it did not end there, John Kumah took her through the university and made sure she was formally educated.