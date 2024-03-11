- Advertisement -

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has waded into the “What killed John Kuma?” discussion.

Onua TV presenter, Captain Smart attributed the cause of the honorable man’s death to food poisoning which he claimed happened last year.

In the video, Captain Smart was heard saying “Anyone who knows John Kumah should pick a phone to tell him that Captain Smart says he has been poisoned in Kumasi. “John Kumah had a meeting with some bigwigs. The plan was that John Kumah would become more successful so the people thought that he was getting to a level that they could not compete with him”.

He asked those who doubted him to “Pick up your phone and ask Chairman Wontumi if he did not eat the food. So when they got to know that those following John Kumah came to know that Chairman Wontumi was reacting to the news, they felt John Kumah was okay”.

Reacting to this, Okatakyie Afrifa said there is no truth in the claims made by Captain Smart.

In buttressing his assertion, Okatakyie Afrifa said that the wife of John Kumah would not have dragged Captain Smart to the police station if there was truth in what he said.

Okatakyie claimed the wife of John Kumah was aware that her husband had been battling cancer for some years now.