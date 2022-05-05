- Advertisement -

Hon. John Kumah, the Deputy Minister of Finance, has warned businesses against their rejection of payments for goods and services through Mobile Money (MoMo0 following the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as E-levy.

Sections of the Ghanaian public have complained that some businesses have begun rejecting electronic payments at their premises to avoid the new 1.5% transaction fee it attracts.

Radio broadcaster Adakabre Frimpong Manso had earlier shared a similar experience he encountered at a fuel station owned by Anita Sefa Boakye at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

He disclosed that he was returning to Accra after a long weekend in the Region when he stopped by the filling station to buy GHC200 of fuel, only to be told by an attendant that their madam has warned them not to accept MoMo.

Responding to the complaints during an interview, the minister and current Member of Parliament for Ejisu said rejecting any form of electronic payment because of the new tax measure introduced by the government is a criminal offence.

John Kumah intimated that the E-levy has come to stay thus, the earlier businesses and Ghanaians, in general, accept the reality, the better.

He urged Ghanaians to comply with the new directive to support the government’s strategic economic recovery plan aimed at providing a better living standard for all.