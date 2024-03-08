John Kumah’s death wasn’t natural, he was “killled” – Family speaks (Video)

- Advertisement -

Around 2 pm yesterday, the tragic news of the demise of Ghana’s Deputy Finance Minister and representative in parliament for the constituents of Ejisu landed on the internet.

According to confirmed reports, John Kumah died after efforts to airlift him to Germany failed due to his immensely deteriorated health condition.

Before his passing, Captain Smart had alleged during one of the episodes of ONUA TV’s ONUA Maakye show weeks ago that the NPP bigwig had been poisoned by his own party members.

As alleged by Captain Smart, John Kumah was poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi and Andy Appiah Kubi who are also NPP firebrands.

Reacting to the shocking demise of the top politician, John Kumah’s niece has alleged that her uncle’s death wasn’t natural and she strongly believes he was killed.

According to the lady, her uncle was intentionally killed by an evil person.

Speaking in an interview, the mourning lady disclosed that the family leaves the evil person to the mercy of God because he has taken their breadwinner from them.

