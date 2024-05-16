John Mahama will beat Bawumia in the December 7 elections- Hopeson Ardoye

Ghanaian politician, Hopeson Ardoye has predicted how the December 7 general election will go even though he is not a prophet to prophesy, a seer to predict nor a soothsayer to foresee.

Speaking with Afia Pokua in an interview on Okay FM, Hopeson Ardoye disclosed that he already knows the outcome of the December 7 general election.

Hopeson Ardoye said the winner of the presidential election will not take it easy, saying that the competition is going to be a tough one.

The former member of the New Patriotic Party stated categorically that the NDC will become first, followed by the Movement for Change and then the NPP.

However, Hopeson said none of the political parties would be able to get the 50 percent votes, hence, the need for a run-off between the

According to Hopeson Ardoye, during the runoff, Alan Kyeramateng, who happens to be the flagbearer of the Movement for Change political party emerged as the winner.

He said “On December 7 NDC will take the lead. Alan will be second before the NPP gets the third position. John Mahama will not be able to make the 50 plus one mark so there will be a run-off. When the run-off takes place, Alan will be President. Before the Ejisu Elections, Info Analytics brought the latest poll which put Alan at 7.5%. That should tell you that 2024 will not be a one-touch victory for the winner if we go by that”.