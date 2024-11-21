John Mahama Chopped All My Female Friends- Afia Schwar

Controversial media personality, Afia Schwar is in the news again, dropping a lot of secrets about former president and flagbearer of NDC, John Mahama.

Afia Schwar has stated that the flag bearer of the NDC has paid people to denigrate former president Kuffour among other dignitaries affiliated to the NPP.

Afia went on Tiktok live, claiming she had a lot of bad things to say about John Mahama for watching his NDC people denigrate Kuffour.

When she was told by a netizen to be grateful to John Mahama because years back, she used to heap praises on him for helping her financially, Afia got annoyed and decided to let the cat out of the bag.

Afia has said that everything she did was to ensure Ghanaians had better lives as she revealed that she didn’t do such for money.

She claims in the viral video that the former president has not done anything worthy for her, she is the one who helped John Mahama.

Afia went on to reveal how the former president slept with all the friends she had around her and gave them goodies.

According to her, in the public space, it was assumed that she had something to do with the former president but in reality, the former president was sleeping with her friends.