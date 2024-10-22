John Mahama Chopped Delay And Gave Her A Cheap Car- Afia Schwar

Controversial media personality and Comedian, Afia Schwar, aka “Fufu Funu” is back again to drop some bombshells.

Afia Schwar claims her greatest enemy, Delay has rekindled their long-time beef, hence, she has no other option but to take the media personality to where she belongs.

In a self-recorded video sighted by Ghpage.com, Afia Schwar disclosed that Delay had a relationship more than plutonic with the former president who doubles as the flag bearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

According to Afia, Delay should stop throwing dust in the eyes of Ghanaians, acting as though she works hard for her money which is never true.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy revealed that if names of successful ladies are to be mentioned in Ghana, she does not think Delay would make it to the list, saying that the media personality uses dubious means to amass wealth.

According to her, John Mahama used to sleep with Delay, and out of their relationship, gave her a Prado car, which according to Afia is a cheap car.

Meanwhile, Delay is yet to respond to these allegations leveled against her by Afia Schwar.