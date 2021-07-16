- Advertisement -

The youngest daughter of John Dramani Mahama, the former president of Ghana who followed him on most campaign platforms prior to the 2012 general elections has resurfaced on social media.

Farida Mahama although had the prospects of growing up into a beautiful lady, what Ghanaians have seen has shocked everyone. The young lady is looking stunning more than many people anticipated.

Today is her birthday and her father, John Mahama shared her photos on social media to wish her. The Former president wrote:

Happy Birthday our lovely Farida! You bring us soo much joy and happiness .. Love always!! Dad and Mum

Check out her photos below

John Mahama’s daughter Farida all grown up

Happy Birthday to the lovely Farida.