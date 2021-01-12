type here...
GhPage Lifestyle John Mahama dines with children and Lady Asma, the Algerian wife of...
Lifestyle

John Mahama dines with children and Lady Asma, the Algerian wife of his son Shafik

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
John Mahama Asma Shafik
John Mahama Asma Shafik
- Advertisement -

John Mahama had a great time with his family at dinner, and videos online show the beautiful family at a plush restaurant.

At the table was his footballer son, Sharaf and his daughter Farida all enjoying their meal in a special family moment.

Also present at the table was the ex-president’s elderly son named Shafik and his gorgeous Algerian wife, Asma.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The beautiful Asma was seen all smiles after meeting up with her new family as she was seen in a conversation with her father-in-law.

Shafik and Asma tied the knot recently in an expensive private wedding ceremony in Dubai. The couple who met at school finally decided to settle down and do life together.

John Mahama amid his election petition to the Supreme Courttook a break from the legal issues to spend quality time with his family.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
78 %
4.2mph
20 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News