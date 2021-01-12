John Mahama dines with children and Lady Asma, the Algerian wife of his son Shafik

- Advertisement -

John Mahama had a great time with his family at dinner, and videos online show the beautiful family at a plush restaurant.

At the table was his footballer son, Sharaf and his daughter Farida all enjoying their meal in a special family moment.

Also present at the table was the ex-president’s elderly son named Shafik and his gorgeous Algerian wife, Asma.

John Mahama dines with his children and lady Asma, Algerian wife of his son Shafik pic.twitter.com/Yu0RDJeugS — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 12, 2021

The beautiful Asma was seen all smiles after meeting up with her new family as she was seen in a conversation with her father-in-law.

Shafik and Asma tied the knot recently in an expensive private wedding ceremony in Dubai. The couple who met at school finally decided to settle down and do life together.

John Mahama amid his election petition to the Supreme Courttook a break from the legal issues to spend quality time with his family.