John Mahama will be Ghana’s next President – Nana Kwaku Bonsam

Ghanaian traditional priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam has boldly declared that former President John Dramani Mahama will be president after the December 7 general elections, regardless of the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stance.

According to Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the spiritual realm has already spoken and endorsed Mr. Mahama as the next president of Ghana.

In an interview on Rainbow Radio in Accra, the spiritualist expressed his confidence in Mahama’s victory.

He stated, “I declare that I endorse John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming presidential election. Mahama is the next president of Ghana. Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president.”

Nana Kwaku Bonsam further emphasized that John Dramani Mahama would be sworn in as president in 2025. He asserted that his declaration was not made lightly but was based on revelations from the gods.

“If the gods had not revealed this to me, I would not be here declaring it. I don’t just make reckless declarations. Whether the NPP likes it or not, John Dramani Mahama will be declared the next president,” he reiterated.

The spiritualist also warned that no machinations or rigging could overturn what the spiritual realm has endorsed, insisting that Mahama’s victory is inevitable.

In a related development, John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to unveil their much-anticipated manifesto for the 2024 general elections on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The event will be held in the Central Region, a location chosen strategically to reflect the party’s commitment to engaging with key constituents.

The manifesto is expected to address critical issues such as economic development, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and governance.

Party leaders and supporters are eagerly awaiting the unveiling, which will serve as the blueprint for the NDC’s campaign strategy heading into the elections.