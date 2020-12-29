- Advertisement -

A staunch supporter of the opposition NDC identified as Appiah Stadium who is based in Kumasi has alleged that Captain Smart took a car from John Dramani Mahama.

According to the commentator, he is surprised at to how Captain Smart who took a gift from Mahama during his term in office can be tearing him apart because of the elections.

He stated that most of these top radio presenters and journalists are thieves who use their job to rob politicians and their listeners.

Appiah Stadium went on to say that during the elections, Kwame Tanko who is also a respected journalist in Ghana joined Captain Smart and others in Accra to judge Mahama and his role in the elections.

He continued that God being so good, after the election, Chairman Wontumi angrily fired Dr Kweku Oteng and Kwame Tanko who supported the New Patriotic Party.

He made these comments while speaking in an interview on Power FM where he further alleged that the CEO of ABN Dr. Kweku Oteng even bought 12 pick ups to support the Nana Addo and the NPP in the elections.

He concluded that he wondered why Kweku Oteng didn’t support John Mahama when he was the one who gave him the license to start his distillery company.

In a new development, some unknown people broke into the house of Captain Smart last Sunday and made away with some parts of his 4X4 cars.

After picking whatever they wanted, they left a notice to him telling him the would return.