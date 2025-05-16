type here...
Politics

John Mahama has not done anything good to be praised, E- levy is still there- NPP communicator

By Mzta Churchill

An NPP communicator has stated that the President, John Mahama needs not to be praised.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the communicator disclosed that the president has not been able to fulfill his promises.

The communicator claims the president after assuming office has not done anything good to be praised.

READ ALSO: Only f00ls believe whatever they hear- Vivian Jill

In buttressing her assertion, she said that the NDC not long ago disclosed that they had wiped off the E-Levy among others, but that was untrue.

She noted that the E- levy among others are still working in disguise.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

K)p3 bese we da- Vivian Jill faces Meeri boot for boot

Only f00ls believe whatever they hear- Vivian Jill

GhPagePolitics

TODAY

Friday, May 16, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Valeria Marquez

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Pastor Preaching and young lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways