John Mahama has not done anything good to be praised, E- levy is still there- NPP communicator

An NPP communicator has stated that the President, John Mahama needs not to be praised.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, the communicator disclosed that the president has not been able to fulfill his promises.

The communicator claims the president after assuming office has not done anything good to be praised.

READ ALSO: Only f00ls believe whatever they hear- Vivian Jill

In buttressing her assertion, she said that the NDC not long ago disclosed that they had wiped off the E-Levy among others, but that was untrue.

She noted that the E- levy among others are still working in disguise.