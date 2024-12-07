John Mahama Is Winning Hands Down- Captain Smart

Media personality, Captain Smart has made a shocking revelation about the ongoing general election.

Captain Smart is currently trending, when, under normal circumstances, it is the election that is to trend.

Speaking in a viral video, Captain Smart has stated emphatically that the former president who doubles as the flagbearer of the NDC is winning.

In buttressing his assertion, the media personality stated that this is the third time the day of an election is happening on the birth date of a candidate.

He attributed Akufo Addo’s success in the 2016 general election to the fact that it occurred on the day he was born.

According to Captain Smart anytime the election day occurred on a birthdate of a candidate, there was a high possibility of that candidate standing tall among their competitors.

He has therefore concluded that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is winning the election hands down.