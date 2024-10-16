John Mahama K!lled Atta Mills- Akua Donkor

Founder and Flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor is extremely angry with the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

The politician and farmer claim any chance the former president gets, he uses it to subtly belittle her and fire shots at her.

According to her, she was hoping this would stop, however, from the look of things, it seems things are not stopping anytime, hence, the need for her to retaliate.

Speaking at a conference, Akua Donkor has threatened to slap sense into the former president by dragging him to court for defamation of character.

Akua Donkor revealed that she is going to sue the former president 2 trillion, an amount she thinks he cannot afford.

“I am sending him to court. I am sending him to court. Please keep quiet and listen to me. I am sending him to court. I am going to sue him 2 trillion”.

Angry Akua Donkor also disclosed that she knows the former president very much, so, she could beat her chest and confidently say that he killed the late president, John Atta Mills.

She said, “I know him very well. He killed Attah Mills”