John Mahama & NDC are destroying our works- Chairman Wontumi cries

Chairman Wontumi has dragged the president of Ghana, President Mahama.

Speaking at the “Thank You” tour which was recently held in Kumasi, Chairman Wontumi blamed the president for Ghana’s current state.

According to Chairman Wontumi, even though President Mahama recently became the president of Ghana, he has failed Ghanaians.

Chairman Wontumi claims within the first few months, President Mahama has been destroying the works of Ghanaians.

He noted that this contradicts the promises by the NPP before the December 7 general election.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi is optimistic that the NPP will win power in the next general election.