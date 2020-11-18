- Advertisement -

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, in a new video has gone berserk threatening to make life uncomfortable for ex-President John Mahama.

The friction between Rev Owusu Bempah and NDC’s 2020 Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has been the topic of discussion across the board on social media. Netizens seem not to understand the strong enmity.

According to the man of God, as long as he is alive, the NDC and John Mahama can never come into power again. Though he has only one vote to cast during polls, Owusu Bempah says he will make sure Mahama will forever remain in opposition.

“You won’t be President of Ghana again. That will be over my dead body. I’m not God, and I’m not the only voter in Ghana, but I assure you, you can never be President of Ghana…

“Save the date. I’ll let you know that there are people who have been spiritually fortified by God. You people are using voodoo, but that won’t work because I’m bigger than the places you’ve been visiting.

The spirit of the NDC is dead and gone after Rawlings’ death, and I will prove it and give you revelations,” Rev Owusu Bempah said.

In the same video, he again threatened to deal with former President and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama spiritually.

According to the preacher, the likes of NDC radio presenter Mugabe Maase and US-based journalist Kelvin Taylor he claims are Mahama’s boys have been insulting him and can no longer take their insults anymore.

He mentioned that he would continue to insult John Mahama if he doesn’t call his boys to order.

He went on to say that these boys have been insulting him for some time now, and he is surprised that John Mahama is not wise and sensible enough to see this to ask them to stop.

Rev. Owusu Bempah said that he has respect for Mahama because he(Mahama) is older than him and expects Mugabe, Kelvin Taylor, and others to respect him (Owusu Bempah).

But since they disrespect him, he has no option than to launch an attack on Mahama himself until he brings all these people to order.