John Mahama’s promise to the late Rawlings in his touching tribute

Former President John Mahama in his tribute to the late Rawlings solemnly promised to ensure that the NDC party grows by leaps and bounds.

John Mahama, in a noble tribute to the late Former President at his final burial ceremony, mentioned that with the aid of all other comrades of the NDC, the party will instil unity as a contribution to the legacy of their founder.

His words at the event were, “For those of us the comrades you’ve left behind, it is time to close ranks and collectively work to guarantee the unity and survival of your party NDC as a vehicle that entrenches your memory and legacy for posterity. Boss, you may be gone but your memory will continue to inspire countless generations of Ghanaians to challenge the status quo and use their non-conformism to spur societal progress.”

“Last year, during the celebration of the 31st December anniversary at Winneba you were in high spirits. Little did any of us who were with you that day know that we’ll celebrate the next anniversary of the revolution without you? As the founder of the NDC your death leaves a vast vacuum that would be hard to fill,” Mahama said.

Meanwhile, the late former President Jerry John Rawlings was the longest-serving leader of the country from 1981 to 2001.

The veteran and politician led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.