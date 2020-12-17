Mahama has been called to be a prophet, not a President – Prophet

- Advertisement -

Some self-acclaimed prophets in Ghana here cease not to amaze us. Apparently, they talk with so much authority as if God works for them and not vice versa.

It has become a norm that as each day goes by, Ghanaians are to expect at least one ‘man of God’ to give us a revelation they’ve received from their God.

A Ghanaian prophet has in a new video said ex-President and NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will never be president of Ghana again.

According to Prophet Emmanuel Acheampong, Mahama has been called by God to be an influential and a great Prophet, not a president.

The general overseer of Emmanuel Power Ministry in the video sighted said; “Let the NDC hear this, John Mahama can never be president but he’s a great prophet of God”.

The man of God made these comments whiles speaking on TV.

Watch the video below;