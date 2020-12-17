type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Mahama has been called to be a prophet, not a President -...
Lifestyle

Mahama has been called to be a prophet, not a President – Prophet

By Mr. Tabernacle
Prophet and John Mahama
Prophet and John Mahama
- Advertisement -

Some self-acclaimed prophets in Ghana here cease not to amaze us. Apparently, they talk with so much authority as if God works for them and not vice versa.

It has become a norm that as each day goes by, Ghanaians are to expect at least one ‘man of God’ to give us a revelation they’ve received from their God.

A Ghanaian prophet has in a new video said ex-President and NDC’s flagbearer John Dramani Mahama will never be president of Ghana again.

According to Prophet Emmanuel Acheampong, Mahama has been called by God to be an influential and a great Prophet, not a president.

The general overseer of Emmanuel Power Ministry in the video sighted said; “Let the NDC hear this, John Mahama can never be president but he’s a great prophet of God”.

The man of God made these comments whiles speaking on TV.

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, December 17, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
2.9mph
75 %
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News