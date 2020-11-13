Mahama & NDC gurus who visited Nana Konadu refused access to condolence book for Rawlings

- Advertisement -

New report reaching GhPage has revealed the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and his team of the entourage were turned away from accessing the book of condolence opened for the late Jerry John Rawlings.

The former president president led a high powered team of delegation to the residence of Nana Konadu Agyemang to commiserate with the former First Lady of Ghana.

SEE ALSO: Grieving Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings makes first public appearance after JJ Rawlings’ death (Photos)

But according to Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, they were not given access to book of condolences opened for the late president.

CAUSE OF JERRY’S DEATH REVEALED

Chairman Ofosu Ampofo explained it was the State Protocol that turned Mahama away with the excuse that the book has been closed to be reopened on Monday, 16th November.

“They [State Protocol] told us the book has been closed and it will be reopened on Monday, “ Ofosu Ampofo told Asempa FM.

The presidential candidate of the NDC, former president John Dramani Mahama was accompanied by his running mate, Professor Naana Opoku Agyemang, Chairman Ofosu Ampofo, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

SEE ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong’s powerful tribute to the late Jerry John Rawlings and his family (Video)

The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak and many others were part of the entourage who accompanied John Mahama.

Meanwhile, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo has already paid a visit to the residence of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings.

He was accompanied by high profile individuals in his government such as the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife and others.

Writing in the book of condolences for Ex president Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Addo wrote:

Your role in the establishment and development of the 4th Republic as the most enduring Republic of our history is truly exceptional. Ghanaians appreciate your leadership of our nation and will remember you accordingly. For me, I appreciate very much your friendship.

Commandant, fare well and rest peacefully in the bosom of the almighty… Sgd Nana

SEE ALSO: Personality Profile: All you need to know about former president Flt-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Age, Parents, School, Awards, family etc)

Former President Jerry John Rawlings died on 12th November 2020 at the age of 73. He died at the Korle Bu Teaching