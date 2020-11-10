type here...
John Mahama should face me if he is a man – Martin Amidu

By Qwame Benedict
The Special prosecutor Martin Amidu has dared former president and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama to face him for an interrogation if he is brave enough.

It would be remembered that the special prosecutor days ago mentioned that John Dramani Mahama is the one referred to as government official 1 in the popular airbus scandal report.

After he made this known, the former President came out and attacked him using some unprintable words against Martin Amidu while maintaining he is innocent.

According to John Mahama, he didn’t benefit a single penny from the airbus deal and doesn’t see why the special prosecutor who has been tasked by the President to investigate Agyapa deal would rather come and be talking about airbus.

” I have had my say on the Airbus issue and no financial benefit was accrued to me, not a single dollar,” John Mahama said after his name was mentioned as government official 1.

Well, a press release which has been sighted by our outfit captures the Office Of Special Prosecutor defending the inclusion of the Airbus issue in the Agyapa report.

The Special Prosecutor who happens to be Martin Amidu in the press release insists that the NDC flagbearer is Government Official 1.

He also accused John Mahama of guaranteeing the passport application of his brother Samuel Adam Mahama even though he knew he never attended the University of Ghana as he claims.

Read the statement below:

Source:Ghpage

