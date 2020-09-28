- Advertisement -

The NDC Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama in the course of his campaign tour has visited Berekum in the Bono Region today 28th September 2020.

John Mahama in the middle of his street cavalcade pulled wads of cash from his car and gave it to some of the crowded party adherents on the streets.

The streets of Berekum was packed as the Mahama passed through to a durbar ground where he would meet the Berekum Traditional council.

The National Democratic Congress-NDC led by its aspirant has put on their full armour of promises and ‘Politricks’ so much to win back the trust of the electorates to vote for them come December 7th 2020.

It was not long ago that John Mahama addressing people during his tour of Kpando in the Volta Region, stated that his government will legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes (Okada) when voted into power in 2021.

“Our law says okada is illegal, but it is a reality it has come to stay and you can’t stop it. So, I say when we come into office, we legalise it but we will regulate it.”

Anyone interest in pursuing an okada business will be trained and also educated to obey all needed traffic regulations, John Mahama stated.

Mahama again speaking on Woezor TV, said NDC if voted into power will build more mortuaries in Zongo Communities – a campaign promise that has landed him in serious moments in the hands of Ghanaians.

Graduating from making futile assurances to voters to spraying bundles of cash on teeming NDC supporters at Bono Region has generated an uproar. It’s the topic on the discussion table on social media now.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;