John Mahama tasks sports minister to restore Ghana’s sporting Glory

President John Dramani Mahama has charged the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, to transform the country’s sinking sports fortunes.

Ghana has seen a sharp decline with regards to sports, failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in two decades.

Ghana also failed to present a boxer at the 2024 Summer Olympics which took place in France.

On Friday 7th February, President Mahama sworn Kofi Adams into office as Sports Minister.

During the swearing in ceremony, Mahama tasked Kofi Adams to take a holistic approach in addressing Ghana’s sports-related problems, starting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA).