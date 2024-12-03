GhPageEntertainmentJohn Mahama Visits Otumfour To Receive His Blessing Ahead Of December 7...
John Mahama Visits Otumfour To Receive His Blessing Ahead Of December 7 Election

By Mzta Churchill
Ahead of the December 7 general election, former president and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy call to the Asantehene.

The former president slated today, December 3, to visit the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace.

Per the report, the former president wanted to officially let the Asantehene know of his intentions, and if possible, receive his blessing.

As was expected, Otumfour Osei Tutu welcomed the former president and his entourage and gave them his blessing.


In attendance was the son of the former president among other NDC bigwigs.

