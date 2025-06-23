John Mahama will hand over power to me- Dr. Bawumia

Former vice president, Dr. Bawumia has said that President Mahama will hand over power to him.

The former vice president who doubled as the flagbearer of the opposition NPP party made the statement while speaking before the NPP foot soldiers in a conference.

Dr. Bawumia said that he is very Optimistic that the sitting president will hand over power to him in 2029.

Dr. Bawumia used history to buttress his assertions as he recalled how power was handed over to the past presidents, including President Mahama.

Meanwhile, the NPP primaries which aims at selecting a candidate from the NPP party is scheduled to commence next year.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Adutwum, Dr. Bawumia among other NPP bigwigs will be competing.