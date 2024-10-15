Ghanaian actor and NPP sympathizer Prince David Osei believes that former President John Dramani Mahama can never be elected as the President come December 7, 2024.

Prince David Osei thinks Dr Bawumia will emerge as the winner after the general elections and reiterated that nothing will change despite all the prophecies from the pastors who met with the former President.

The actor who has already asked people to stop tagging his party people as the leaders of illegal mining popularly known as galamsey because members of the opposition party NDC and some religious leaders have concessions.

In a post on X, he claimed that the galamsey discussion in the country is a propaganda tactic by the NDC to make his party the NPP unpopular but they were not going to succeed.

His post reads; “Good morning fellow countrymen and women. Let me share a brief perspective. Even if all the pastors were to pray and anoint Ex-President Mahama, he would not regain the presidency. The ongoing propaganda tactics against the NPP, including accusations of involvement in illegal mining, will not succeed. The issue of illegal mining involves individuals from both NDC and NPP, politicians, pastors, and the public. Some of us are not mere observers; our prayers are impactful. Pay attention and consider the facts. Vote number 1 for Progress on the 7th of December. Your future depends on it. #itspossible”

