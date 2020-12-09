type here...
GhPage Lifestyle John Mahama won the election - Cosmos Walker Affran stands by his...
Lifestyle

John Mahama won the election – Cosmos Walker Affran stands by his prophecy

By Qwame Benedict
I’ve invited millions of Angels, fishes, birds to vote for Mahama – Prophet Cosmos Walker
Mahama and Affran Walker
- Advertisement -

The leader of Cosmos Affran Ministries who predicted victory for the opposition NDC in the 2020 elections is back again with a new prophecy.

In an ealier prophecy, Cosmos Affran Walker stated that John Mahama and the NDC are going to win the election and this has been revealed to him by God.

He later came back to state that he has called on a million angels and other heavenly bodies to come the aid of John Mahama during the elections because a lot of things are going to happen physically.

The results are trickling in and some media houses have already called or projected the winner of the elections saying President Nana Akuffo Addo would be declared as the winner.

But Prophet Cosmos is still of the firm believe that majority of Ghanaians voted for John Dramani Mahama making him win the presidential elections.

He added that his party also warn majority of seat in Parliament but there is a problem and that is because he comes from the northern region.

He posted: “Ghanaians voted for you and you won the election both parliamentary and Presidential. In the heart and minds of majority of Ghanaians who voted for you as their new president,
You will remain their hearts and mind as their president which they have voted for in 2020 election, despite of electoral military coup d’etat .
The reason is, you’re a Northerner and which is not a crime.
Congratulations to you H. E John Dramani Mahama.
My love for you is deep.
God is the Greatest.
Is never a good bye.”

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

See screenshot below:

Cosmos Walker ministeries
Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
70 %
3.5mph
75 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °

TRENDING

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more

I’ll allow five guys chop me for free if Nana Addo wins – Lady

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
A lady on social media identified as Sandra Mensah raised the libido of guys on social media after she announced that she was going...
Read more

Shatta Wale mocks MP’s who have lost their seat

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has in a new video mocked incumbent Members of Parliament who has lost their seat in parliament. According to Shatta...
Read more

Shatta Wale sent a photo of his manhood to Serwaa Amihere and she’s upset

Entertainment RASHAD -
Shatta Wale has infuriated Serwaa Amihere after he sent a photo of his manhood to the popular GhOne News Anchor through iMessage. Apparently, whiles Ghanaians...
Read more

Election 2020: 29 NPP Incumbent MPs who have lost their Parliamentary seats

News Lilith -
The New Patriotic Party has lost many incumbent MPs. As it stands now, NPP has lost 29 Members of Parliament to the NDC and...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

Fire guts ballot papers at Asutifi South

News RASHAD -
GhPage has received a new report from the Asutifi South Constituency. According to the reports, fire has gut ballot papers in the constituency. The report...
Read more

‘Ay3ka’-Social media reactions after John Dumelo’s provisional results popped up

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Trending on social media currently is the aspiring Member of Parliament on the ticket of opposition NDC, John Dumelo. From reports gathered, the provisional results...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News