John Mahama won the election – Cosmos Walker Affran stands by his prophecy

The leader of Cosmos Affran Ministries who predicted victory for the opposition NDC in the 2020 elections is back again with a new prophecy.

In an ealier prophecy, Cosmos Affran Walker stated that John Mahama and the NDC are going to win the election and this has been revealed to him by God.

He later came back to state that he has called on a million angels and other heavenly bodies to come the aid of John Mahama during the elections because a lot of things are going to happen physically.

The results are trickling in and some media houses have already called or projected the winner of the elections saying President Nana Akuffo Addo would be declared as the winner.

But Prophet Cosmos is still of the firm believe that majority of Ghanaians voted for John Dramani Mahama making him win the presidential elections.

He added that his party also warn majority of seat in Parliament but there is a problem and that is because he comes from the northern region.

He posted: “Ghanaians voted for you and you won the election both parliamentary and Presidential. In the heart and minds of majority of Ghanaians who voted for you as their new president,

You will remain their hearts and mind as their president which they have voted for in 2020 election, despite of electoral military coup d’etat .

The reason is, you’re a Northerner and which is not a crime.

Congratulations to you H. E John Dramani Mahama.

My love for you is deep.

God is the Greatest.

Is never a good bye.”

