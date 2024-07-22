A British-based Zimbabwean Prophet identified as Uebert Angel has asked the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to reach out to him if he wants to win the elections.

According to the preacher, God has informed him that John Mahama would win the December 7 General elections but that can only be possible if he calls him on the phone.

The preacher went on to say that failure on the part of John Mahama to reach out to him meant he was going to lose massively.

He claimed that someone from the office of the former President had already reached out to him but that is not what he wants.

Prophet Angel mentioned that what he was seeking was for the former President to call him personally so they could talk.

Watch the video below: