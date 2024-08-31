Ghanaian preacher Prophet Bernard El Bernard Nelson Eshun has become the first Prophet in the country to come out openly to speak about the 2024 elections.

Ghanaians will be going to polls on December 7 and people have started predicting the outcome of who will emerge as the winner after the general elections.

According to Prophet Bernard, God has been revealing to him since 2021 the winner of the upcoming elections and the last time he had a vision of it was on July 12th, 2024.

He in a live video disclosed that someone would return as the President after the polls but there would be a problem with the vice president.

In the video, the Prophet addressed some rumours in town referring to him as saying John Mahama wasn’t going to win the election after the December 7 polls.

He added that since God has revealed the winner of the elections to him, he is also going to vote for that person to come out as the right leader for the country.

As it stands now, the two main parties with massive followers to win the election are Dr Bawumia who is the current Vice President and John Dramani Mahama who is the former President.

Prophet Bernard’s statement that someone was coming back as President simply meant he is declaring John Mahama and the NDC as the winner of the elections.