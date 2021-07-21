- Advertisement -

The daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama has sent tongues wagging on social media with new photos of herself just a few days after her 14th birthday celebration.

Farida Mahama dazzled her fans with a beautiful post-birthday photo glowing in a black top over a pair of short jeans.

She relaxed on a couch with her black designer bag right by her.

But for some unknown reasons, Farida quickly pulled down the photo together with two other similar ones from her Instagram page moments after she shared it.

Check out a screenshot below

Earlier, Farida’s birthday photos which were shared online by Mr Mahama attracted some inappropriate reactions from a section of the Ghanaian public.

An NPP communicator named, Nana Ansah Obofuor, had in a tweet, he said, “Mahama’s daughter Farida at 14 and already dey do make up, eiiih….. Chopment come inside after taxpayers money make am fine girl….”

Nana Hesse Ogyiri, also a presidential staffer, landed in trouble after hitting on former President Mahama’s daughter when he wrote, “Former President Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She is fully developed and well-endowed. Very Manageable. What do you think?”

Both men came under heavy public backlash for making the sexist and pedophilic post about the teenager while others called for their dismissal from office.