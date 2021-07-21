type here...
GhPageEntertainmentJohn Mahama's daughter flaunts her thighs in short jeans in post-birthday photos
Entertainment

John Mahama’s daughter flaunts her thighs in short jeans in post-birthday photos

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The daughter of former president John Dramani Mahama has sent tongues wagging on social media with new photos of herself just a few days after her 14th birthday celebration.

Farida Mahama dazzled her fans with a beautiful post-birthday photo glowing in a black top over a pair of short jeans.

She relaxed on a couch with her black designer bag right by her.

But for some unknown reasons, Farida quickly pulled down the photo together with two other similar ones from her Instagram page moments after she shared it.

Check out a screenshot below

Earlier, Farida’s birthday photos which were shared online by Mr Mahama attracted some inappropriate reactions from a section of the Ghanaian public.

An NPP communicator named, Nana Ansah Obofuor, had in a tweet, he said, “Mahama’s daughter Farida at 14 and already dey do make up, eiiih….. Chopment come inside after taxpayers money make am fine girl….”

Nana Hesse Ogyiri, also a presidential staffer, landed in trouble after hitting on former President Mahama’s daughter when he wrote, “Former President Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She is fully developed and well-endowed. Very Manageable. What do you think?”

Both men came under heavy public backlash for making the sexist and pedophilic post about the teenager while others called for their dismissal from office.

John Mahama's daughter Farida all grown up
John Mahama’s daughter Farida all grown up
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
76.9 ° F
76.9 °
76.9 °
78 %
3.3mph
68 %
Wed
78 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News