JJ Rawlings is Nana Addo’s puppet-Ibrah One

Young millionaire and socialite Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One has marked former President John J. Rawlings as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s puppet.

According to Ibrah One, the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is most influential in politics and vocal on general issues has been quieted with money by President Akufo-Addo.

He claimed that John J. Rawlings has been suborned by the NPP, hence the reason why he has been quiet on certain issues in the country.

“The bravest man in the history of Ghana has now become quiet because of money. He can do all he wants but Nana Addo will not win the coming elections,” Ibrah stated.

He also switched on Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, saying his exposé on false prophets and pastors in Ghana will negatively affect NPP’s votes.

Per Ibrah’s claim, the pastors he is exposing also have followers who are eligible to vote in December general elections.

“JJ Rawlings has now become like a TV. Nana Addo controls him like he owns him,” he said. “Money indeed the root of all evil. There’s nothing that money can’t do.” Ibrah One stated.

He made this statement through his Snapchat account just a day after foretelling that Nana Addo cannot retain the presidential seat through the same medium.

