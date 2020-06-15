type here...
GhPage Entertainment JJ Rawlings is the Puppet of Nana Addo-Ibrah One
Source:GHPage
Entertainment

JJ Rawlings is the Puppet of Nana Addo-Ibrah One

Nana Addo controls JJ Rawlings like TV - Ibrah One

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
|
John-J.-Rawlings-has-been-silenced-with-money-by-Nana-Addo-Ibrah-One
JJ Rawlings is Nana Addo’s puppet-Ibrah One
- Advertisement -

Young millionaire and socialite Ibrahim Dauda, popularly known as Ibrah One has marked former President John J. Rawlings as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s puppet.

According to Ibrah One, the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who is most influential in politics and vocal on general issues has been quieted with money by President Akufo-Addo.

Also read: Ibrah One & wife issues, sleeping with Regina Van Helvet-Full details

He claimed that John J. Rawlings has been suborned by the NPP, hence the reason why he has been quiet on certain issues in the country.

“The bravest man in the history of Ghana has now become quiet because of money. He can do all he wants but Nana Addo will not win the coming elections,” Ibrah stated.

He also switched on Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, saying his exposé on false prophets and pastors in Ghana will negatively affect NPP’s votes. 

Also read: Even Side-chick businesses are collapsing under Akufo Addo government- Ibrah One

Per Ibrah’s claim, the pastors he is exposing also have followers who are eligible to vote in December general elections.

“JJ Rawlings has now become like a TV. Nana Addo controls him like he owns him,” he said. “Money indeed the root of all evil. There’s nothing that money can’t do.” Ibrah One stated.

He made this statement through his Snapchat account just a day after foretelling that Nana Addo cannot retain the presidential seat through the same medium.

See screenshot below:

Ibrah one’s snapchat
Previous articleKennedy Agyapong for the first time names all his 22 children
Next articleFans gush over Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son -Mcbrown celebrates him

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Eno Barony is the best female rapper in Africa – Sarkodie and Manifest declare

Mr. Tabernacle -
Two of Ghana's best male decorated and indisputable award-winning rappers, Micheal Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie and Kwame Ametepee Tsikata aka M. anifest...
Read more
Entertainment

I’m the most insulted celebrity in Ghana -Sarkodie

Lizbeth Brown -
Ghana's 'Highest' rapper Micheal owusu Addo popularly known as Sarkodie has stated that he is the most insulted celebrity in Ghana.
Read more
Entertainment

You deserve more – Nana Ama McBrown tells Nana Aba Anamoah as she marks her birthday

Taylor Junior Charles -
The General Manager of GHOne TV and ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah is a year older today June 19, 2020.
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover birthday gift allegedly fake

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Today happens to be the birthday of Ghanaian award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah as friends and well-wishers have showered her with...
Read more
Entertainment

My father is battling cancer -Afia Schwar shares sad story with tears

Lizbeth Brown -
Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger shed tears during an interview as she revealed how her father is currently battling cancer.
Read more
Entertainment

Social media users react to the death of Peace Fm’s Nana Agyei Sikapa

Mr. Tabernacle -
The death of veteran journalist Daniel Agyei Peprah widely known in the media landscape as Nana Agyei Sikapa, in fact, has come as...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, June 20, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
3.1kmh
40 %
Sat
29 °
Sun
28 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
27 °
Wed
27 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Entertainment

Showboy drops names of all the sakawa boys in Ghana – See who made the list

Mr. Tabernacle -
Arab Money Gang co-founder and CEO of 2Hype Gang, Sam Sarfo widely known as Showboy is also on the low key releasing some...
Read more
Entertainment

Manager of Queen Haizel breaks silence on her death; gives full details

Mr. Tabernacle -
The news about the death of Ghanaian fast-rising songstress, Queen Haizel went viral a few hours ago. READ ALSO: 10...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong’s exposé lands him in trouble as CID invites him for investigation

Taylor Junior Charles -
The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has said that it will soon begin measures to look into recent charges...
Read more
Entertainment

Lilwin reacts after Nigel Gaisie’s Jnr pastor revealed that the ‘Zack-juju’ prophecy was fake

Lizbeth Brown -
Popular Ghanaian artiste and actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has reacted to Nigel Gaisie's Junior pastor's revelation about the fake prophecy the man...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News