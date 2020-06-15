I will be in the labour room with Regina Daniels – Ned Nwoko

Billionaire husband of actress Regina Daniel, Ned Nwoko has promised to be beside Regina Daniels when she goes into labour in the coming weeks.

According to the billionaire in a live interview via social media, all his children where born in London and he was in the labour room to witness their birth.

He continued that for Regina, if need be and he has time he would love to be by her side when she goes into labour.

Ned Nwoko went on to say that he doesn’t know if Regina would give birth in Nigeria or a different country.

On the part of Regina who was also in the interview, she has plans to launch her own television show pretty soon and that he fans should be bracing themselves for something spectacular.

Regina got married to 62-year-old Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian prince, politician and businessman last year.

According to earlier reports, the biological father of the actress wasn’t pleased with the decision of his daughter to get married to an older man.

The report revealed that her mother was the one who pushed her to break up with her young boyfriend to marry the billionaire