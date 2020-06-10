type here...
Entertainment
I asked Joint 77 and the Militants to learn from Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn boy – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
I asked Joint 77 and the Militants to learn from Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn boy - Shatta Wale
Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale has in his submission this morning with Joint 77 on Hitz FM revealed that he asked his Militants to learn from the likes of Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn boy.

In their back and forth banter during their interview, he revealed that the Militants weren’t putting efforts in their craft something he finds very hard to understand.

According to him, he had to sit them down and tell them to take a cue from Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn boy because they were making it big in the industry.

Moving on, he said he told them that even though the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kidi and Kelvynboy are new in the game they are making it big.

Shatta Wale stated that he made that statement to urge his Militants to put more efforts into recording and releasing songs but all his advice didn’t sink with them.

Andy Dosty used the opportunity to play Joint 77 new song which features Tulenkey but Shatta Wale in reaction stated that the song wasn’t nice.

