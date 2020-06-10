- Advertisement -

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has narrated the story of how one of his Militants Joint 77 sack the Guinea Ambassador from his house.

According to Shatta Wale, he was in his room when he heard some noise on his compound only to come out to see a woman shouting.

He revealed that the only offence of the lady was to come to book him to perform in Guinea.

Also Read: Shatta Wale sends police to take his car from Joint 77

Shatta Wale explained that the incident was so bad that the ambassador had to leave his mansion sad.

Joint 77, however, denied doing such a thing but a few minutes later, a text from Godwin Dogboe of Okay FM who confirmed the incident.

In the text, he revealed that Joint 77 almost beat up the driver of the ambassador and that was the reason why she was shouting.